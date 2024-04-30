We don't yet know when the NFL will announce schedules for the 2024 season.

That means, for now, Bears fans aren't entirely sure when, where and on what TV channel the Bears will play their 2024 season. But we can guess the announcement from the NFL will come in early May.

Last year, the teams announced their schedules on May 11. If you recall, the team mimicked "The Bear," the Hulu comedy/drama cooking show, to replicate their schedule release video.

Soon, the NFL and all 32 teams will announce their schedules for the 2024 season. For now, remember fans are able to view the opponents the Bears will face in 2024.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's who they will face:

Two games each NFC North opponent: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC West: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks / at Arizona Cardinals, at SF 49ers

AFC South: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars / at Houston Texans, at Indianapolis Colts

NFC South: vs Carolina Panthers

AFC East: vs New England Patriots

NFC East: at Washington Commanders

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.