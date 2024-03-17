Full list of Chicago Bears 2024 and 2025 draft picks after Justin Fields trade

They did it. It’s done. On Saturday evening, the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields reportedly plays 51% of the offensive snaps in Pittsburgh this year. But this move won’t affect the Bears in this year’s draft. The conditional pick the team will receive in the Fields trade is for 2025.

Given that, here’s the latest slate of Bears draft picks for this year and next year:

BEARS 2024 DRAFT PICKS

First-round pick (No. 1 overall, via Panthers)

First-round pick (No. 9 overall)

Third-round pick (No. 75 overall)

Fourth-round pick (No. 122 overall, via Eagles)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears have used most of their draft picks already in a variety of high-profile trades. Their second-round pick belongs to the Commanders due to the Montez Sweat trade. They sent their fourth-rounder to the Chargers for Keenan Allen. They used their fifth and sixth-round picks to bring in depth players on the offensive line, in the Ryan Bates and Dan Feeney trades. Poles used this year’s seventh-round pick last summer to bring in N’Keal Harry from New England.

Poles got this year’s No. 1 overall pick in the deal that sent last year’s No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. He acquired the No. 122 overall pick from Philadelphia when they swapped places with the Bears last year to draft Jalen Carter. The Bears ended up with Darnell Wright after that move.

BEARS 2025 DRAFT PICKS

First-round pick

Second-round pick

Second-round pick (via Panthers)

Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Fifth-round pick

Sixth-round pick

Sixth-round pick (via Dolphins)

Sixth-round pick (via Steelers, can turn into fourth-round pick)

This is the year that Poles’ draft chest not only fills up again, it starts to overflow. As things stand the Bears have two more picks than the typical allotment, and they could add even more from now through the end of the draft.

The second-round pick from Carolina is the final piece of the puzzle from the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers last year. The Bears got the sixth-round pick from Miami last year in exchange for Chase Claypool and a seventh-rounder. The conditional sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh is the return for Fields.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.