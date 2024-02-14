Marc Trestman is back in the NFL for the first time in seven years. The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Wednesday that Trestman will join new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff as a senior offensive assistant.

Trestman was the Bears head coach for the 2013 and 2014 seasons and led the team to a 13-19 record over those two years. It looked like he had the Bears offense on the right path when the team finished with the No. 2 scoring offense in the league in 2013, but he lost the locker room in 2014 and was fired after that season.

After his stint in Chicago, Trestman worked as the Ravens offensive coordinator for two seasons. He hasn’t worked in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, however.

Trestman also spent several years in the CFL, coaching both the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts. He won two Coach of the Year awards in Canada, and three Grey Cups.

