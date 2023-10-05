DJ Moore

DJ Moore's epic first quarter lands him in elite company in Bears history

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has been turning heads the last few weeks, but he took things to a whole new level on Thursday.

Moore went wild in the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders, with five receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help Chicago to an early lead.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Moore’s 126 receiving yards are the most a Bears receiver has racked up in the first quarter of a game since all the way back in 1997, when Ricky Proehl had 131 yards in the first quarter of a contest.

In addition, Moore is the first Bears player to rack up 100 receiving yards in the first quarter of a game since Marcus Robinson achieved the feat in 1999.

Moore helped Justin Fields to the first 100-yard first quarter of his career, as the Bears’ quarterback racked up 156 passing yards in the opening frame.

