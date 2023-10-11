The NFL named Bears wide receiver DJ Moore the NFC Offensive Player of the week on Wednesday, following his incredible performance against the Commanders in Week 5.

The Bears needed a spark to get their first win of the season and Moore delivered with eight receptions for a whopping 230 yards and three touchdowns. His 56-yard catch and run to score late in the fourth quarter helped the Bears seal the victory. The 230 receiving yards were a career high for Moore.

“Well deserved,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “Well deserved. It’s exciting to have a player win that award. Well deserved. But again, it comes down to the whole football team. The whole offensive squad did a nice job of executing. He doesn’t get those yards and those things and all those yards without protection. The offensive line did a fabulous job. The backs, the tight ends helped in protection. And obviously Justin did a great job delivering the ball to him. It’s a whole group effort and a whole group award. I know he would say that too. That’s where it is. But congratulations to him.”

Moore became just the third Bears wide receiver to rack up 200+ receiving yards in a game since 1960. The other two WRs to hit that mark are Alshon Jeffrey and Johnny Morris.

This is the first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the Bears since Justin Fields earned the honor in Week 9 last season.

