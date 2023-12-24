DJ Moore appears to have avoided a major injury. The Bears star receiver returned to the field for the final play of the team's second offensive drive, after he suffered an ankle injury on the second play from scrimmage.



It’s unclear exactly how Moore hurt himself, but he remained on the ground while trainers attend to him after he caught a six-yard pass.

Moore was able to get up and walk off the field on his own. From there he walked into the blue medical injury tent. Moore stayed in the tent for several minutes, then returned to the Bears bench for further treatment from trainers. It appeared a trainer was manipulating his right ankle.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.