DJ Moore assigned NFL drug test directly after monstrous game against Falcons

When you get to the top, people will start to try and tear you down.

That happened to DJ Moore on Sunday after a monster game against the Falcons. Moore, according to his Instagram, was assigned an NFL drug test to complete before he left Soldier Field.

Moore caught nine passes from Justin Fields for 159 yards and one touchdown. He caught three passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter.

Moore reached 1,200 yards on the season, marking the first time in his career he's reached that benchmark in a single season. He now has the seventh-most yards in a single season for a Chicago Bear, too.

For that, you have to prove you're not under the influence of performance-enhancing drugs.

The same thing happened last week to running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert rushed 20 times for 112 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals. He later posted to his Instagram that he was given a drug test to complete before he left the stadium.

