Read: Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson's message to fans after hire made official

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has a tall task ahead as he takes over the team, but he shared an optimistic message to fans as he begins the journey.

Johnson’s hiring was officially announced by the Bears on Tuesday, leaving the 38-year-old in charge of a team that is trying to maximize the talents of quarterback Caleb Williams while competing in a challenging NFC North that saw three teams reach the postseason during the 2024 season.

Johnson was in charge of the Detroit Lions’ offense during the season, helping them to success they had not seen in decades, but now he’ll switch hats and take over the leadership of a team that has won just one playoff game in the last 18 years.

READ: Who is Ben Johnson? What to know about the Bears' next head coach

Here is the full statement from Johnson, as published by the Bears:

"The Chicago Bears are a world-class franchise with a phenomenal history and incredible fanbase.”

"I am thankful to George, Kevin, Ryan and the entire organization for presenting me and my family with this tremendous opportunity. Having been on the opposing sideline, I can attest to how passionate Bears fans are about this city and their team, and I am honored to be their head coach.

"My family and I are incredibly blessed and fortunate to take this next step in our journey, and I cannot wait to lead our players, our support staff and organization, while doing so at the service of Bears fans. We are looking forward to fully ingraining ourselves in the great city of Chicago, as we work to create an impact in this special community. I am excited to partner with Ryan and the entire organization as we work to create a championship-caliber program. We are ready to get to work."

General manager Ryan Poles also issued a statement following the hire of Johnson:

"A proven leader with winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our head coach.

"Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben's character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben's plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.

"It is undeniable how passionate Ben is for serving in the role of head coach of the Chicago Bears, and we are primed, equipped and excited to welcome him and his family to Chicago and to commence our process of building a championship-caliber team, together. This is just the beginning."

Johnson helped guide the Lions' offense to the top of the NFL in scoring average, a mark they hadn't hit since the 1950s. They were the second-best offense in the league in yards per game during the 2024 season, while the Bears were ranked second-to-last in the league in passing yards and dead last in yards per game.

Johnson will be introduced to media in Chicago on Wednesday, the team said.