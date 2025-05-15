Chicago Police

4-year-old boy critically injured in McKinley Park shooting, police say

No suspects are in custody, police said

By JC Navarrete and NBC Chicago Staff

A young boy is fighting for his life after he was critically injured in a McKinley Park shooting.

According to Chicago police, the boy was in a minivan in the 3100 block of South Ashland just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up behind the van.

Someone inside that vehicle fired shots at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The young boy was shot in the back and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 23-year-old driver of the minivan was not injured, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

