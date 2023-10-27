Bears vs. Chargers SNF predictions: Can Tyson Bagent win again?

The Bears are coming off a big win against the Raiders in Week 7, and get a chance to make it two in a row against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football this week. On paper, the Chargers present a much tougher challenge. They’re more talented than the Raiders on offense and defense. The standings say otherwise. The Chargers sit at 2-4 despite all that talent. So can the Bears create a little momentum for their first win streak of the year? Here’s what the Under Center podcast crew thinks:

KENNETH DAVIS

Bears on the road at SoFi Stadium, which way will I go? The Chargers have been having issues on their back end giving up big plays. The Chargers running game hasn't been consistent either. The Bears enter with rookie Tyson Bagent making his second start, hoping he can build upon what he did against the Raiders last week. If Bagent plays well I think this game could be pretty close. But, I'm going to go with the Chargers at home in a primetime game. I need to see another good outing from Bagent for me to have confidence in the Bears stacking Ws.

Chargers: 27, Bears: 20

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

JOSH SCHROCK

I had a feeling about Tyson Bagent last week against a Raiders team that is the definition of mediocrity. I don’t have that same feeling this week.

I feel like Bagent will play well, but the Chargers and head coach Brandon Staley have their backs against the wall. At 2-4 and with a schedule gauntlet upcoming, the Bolts can’t afford to lose a game to an undrafted rookie quarterback and a Bears team that has severe deficiencies on both sides of the ball.

Bagent and the run game will keep the Bears in it, but Justin Herbert will be the difference. The Bears can’t get pressure with four and Herbert is nails against the blitz.

Chargers: 27, Bears: 23

ALEX SHAPIRO

Not gonna lie, when I said I was done picking the Bears to win following their loss to the Broncos I secretly had this game circled as a potential surprise win. There’s an unexpected “W” for each team, every season, so why not this week for the Bears? The Chargers seem to find more ways to lose than ways to win despite their talented roster.

But the Bears got a win last week against the Brian Hoyer-led Raiders and still haven’t shown the ability to build off of their victories. Tyson Bagent played reliably in his first NFL start, but the Raiders didn’t pressure him much and the Bears’ strong running game meant he didn’t have to make too many big plays. The Chargers blitz a touch more and have generated more sacks than the Raiders. Led by Khalil Mack, the Chargers defense could challenge Bagent more in his second start. We’ll see how Bagent responds.

Defensively, the Bears will have their hands full trying to contain the full complement of Chargers playmakers. From Keenan Allen to Austin Ekeler, Josh Palmer to Josh Kelley, and of course Justin Herbert, Los Angeles’ offense is one of the most dynamic units the Bears will face all year. They will be tested far more than they were in last week’s win.

The Bears have been playing better lately, but it might not be enough to win their second game in a row.

Chargers: 27, Bears: 20

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.