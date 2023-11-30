Bears player wins NFC award for outstanding play in November

Cairo Santos won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for his stellar play in November. The Bears kicker hit 12 of his 14 field goal attempts and was a perfect 5-5 on his point-after tries. He also made all three of his kicks from 50 yards out or more, including tying his career high with a 55-yarder.

The highlight of Santos’ phenomenal month was probably the game-winning kick he hit in the waning moments of the Bears’ Monday Night Football win over the Vikings. That was also Santos’ 100th made field goal as a Chicago Bear, placing him fifth all-time on the franchise’s made field goals leaderboard.

This is Santos’ second Player of the Month Award. He previously earned the recognition for his play in December 2020. Santos also won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Week 7 last season for his 4-4 FG, 3-3 PAT performance against the Patriots.

Santos has hit 23-25 of his field goals over the entire season. He’s 21-22 on extra points. He ranks fifth in the NFL for field goals made. His 90 points scored rank eighth.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.