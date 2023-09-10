Chicago Bears

Bears fans left disappointed after Week 1 loss to Jordan Love, Packers

Love in his debut outplayed Justin Fields en route to a Week 1 win at Soldier Field

By Sanjesh Singh

Fields
Getty

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Green Bay. But there were several problems for Chicago.

The Bears dropped their Week 1 game at home to the Packers 38-20 with Jordan Love getting off to a solid start in his debut.

Love, who hadn't yet played in the NFL since being drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020, completed 15-for-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while averaging 9.1 yards a throw.

Justin Fields had a opener to forget, as he recorded 216 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 24-for-37 passing (5.8 average). The lone interception resulted in a pick-six for Green Bay as the Packers looked more composed and efficient on a day where Chicago hoped to be just that.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Bears' loss, their ninth straight vs. Green Bay:

Fields and Co. will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who opened the season with a 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings.

