Bears fans left disappointed after Week 1 loss to Jordan Love, Packers

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Green Bay. But there were several problems for Chicago.

The Bears dropped their Week 1 game at home to the Packers 38-20 with Jordan Love getting off to a solid start in his debut.

Love, who hadn't yet played in the NFL since being drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020, completed 15-for-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while averaging 9.1 yards a throw.

Justin Fields had a opener to forget, as he recorded 216 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 24-for-37 passing (5.8 average). The lone interception resulted in a pick-six for Green Bay as the Packers looked more composed and efficient on a day where Chicago hoped to be just that.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Bears' loss, their ninth straight vs. Green Bay:

Bears fans dreaming about Jordan Love and the Packers tonight pic.twitter.com/7KMDZzivij — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 10, 2023

Packers 38, Bears 14



Fans heading for the exits here in Chicago with more than 12 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/87KnZsQglQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 10, 2023

Career games with 200+ passing yards and 3+ passing TDs



Jordan Love - 1

Justin Fields - 0 — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 10, 2023

The only issue with Justin Fields is that he just doesn’t seem to be a particularly good football player — karan (@905Kar) September 10, 2023

David Bakhtiari bowing to the Bears faithful after that pick six. pic.twitter.com/i6JI85O9G0 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 10, 2023

An offseason of optimism led to Sunday where the Bears fell flat on their face against the Packers.



The “new era” of the rivalry looked a lot like the old era.



Quick observations from a season-opening flop: https://t.co/cJ3asP4iAz — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 10, 2023

Rasul Douglas: “30 years, another 30 years, about to be another 30 years.” #Packers open with a big 38-20 win over the #Bears pic.twitter.com/a6s94RlAne — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 10, 2023

Bears fans look at me pic.twitter.com/5UDNDGR0IX — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 10, 2023

Fields and Co. will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who opened the season with a 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings.