Bears fans left disappointed after Week 1 loss to Jordan Love, Packers

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Green Bay. But there were several problems for Chicago.
The Bears dropped their Week 1 game at home to the Packers 38-20 with Jordan Love getting off to a solid start in his debut.
Love, who hadn't yet played in the NFL since being drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020, completed 15-for-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while averaging 9.1 yards a throw.
Justin Fields had a opener to forget, as he recorded 216 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 24-for-37 passing (5.8 average). The lone interception resulted in a pick-six for Green Bay as the Packers looked more composed and efficient on a day where Chicago hoped to be just that.
Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Bears' loss, their ninth straight vs. Green Bay:
Chicago Bears
Fields and Co. will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who opened the season with a 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings.