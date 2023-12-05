Bears expected to have interest in Eric Bieniemy if head coach position opens: report

The Bears are again enduring another disappointing season, standing 4-8 and nearly locking in two first-round picks in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft.

If the Bears move on from head coach Matt Eberflus, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Bears are expected to have interest in the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, 54, has been at the top of the prospective NFL head coaches list in recent seasons. His non-hiring as a head coach in recent years has sparked controversy about the NFL's hiring process and rules for hiring coaches during the playoffs. He's been a prime candidate in most recent offseasons.

Before taking over the Commanders' offense under Ron Rivera, Bieniemy earned his stripes as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs between 2018-22. Under Bienimey's leadership, the Chiefs' offense has ranked first, fourth, sixth, second and first dating back to his start.

This season, the Commanders have the 22nd-best offense in the NFL. Last season, they finished 24th. The most significant improvement to come out of Washington, however, is quarterback Sam Howell's improvement under center.

In his true first season (he played one game during his rookie outing), he's thrown for just under 3,500 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games. He leads the league in passing attempts and completions at this point, completing over 65% of those passes.

If the Bears moved on from Eberflus to bring in Bieniemy, or any new head coach, that person would mark the Bears' third head coach in the last four years. Eberflus is in his second season succeeding former head coach, now Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Several names have been attached to the Bears' potentially vacant head coaching spot.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has rumored interest in the Bears, the team he played quarterback for from 1987-93. Some pundits made the connection with Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, in case he and the Patriots have a falling out after their, currently, two-win season.

Will the Bears move on from Eberflus? If so, who will they bring in next?

