After TD, Jaylon Johnson ‘makes it rain' amid contract talks with Bears  

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson registered his first interception in more than two years on Sunday, and he used the occasion to potentially send a message to the organization.

Johnson, who hadn’t had an interception since Week 2 of the 2021 campaign, picked off Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, and he ran the pick all the way to the end zone to put the game out of reach.

After he scored, Johnson ran across the end zone to find a camera, took off his helmet, and made a “make it rain” gesture, a potential nod to his uncertain contract status with the team:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the last week, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that the Bears have “not gone far” in contract negotiations with Johnson and with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, both of whom are in the final year of their rookie contracts with the team.

Johnson, who is making a shade under $3 million this season, would be eligible for free agency at season’s end.

For good measure, Johnson added another interception, picking off Aidan O’Connell in the closing minutes of the game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.