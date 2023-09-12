Aaron Rodgers' season over after MRI confirms he tore his Achilles

The injury that forced New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field Monday was in fact a torn Achilles, an MRI confirmed Tuesday, ending Rodgers' 2023 season almost as soon as it began.

Multiple reports confirmed the results of the MRI and the Jets tweeted about the news Tuesday morning, wishing Rodgers well.

Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward.



Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Rodgers exited Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills just four plays into his tenure.

The 39-year-old, who was traded to the Jets by the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, was sacked by Bills linebacker and former Chicago Bear Leonard Floyd on the fourth play from scrimmage in the first quarter.

After standing near the huddle following the play, Rodgers sat down on the ground and had to be helped off the field by trainers.

Aaron rodgers is out with a lower leg injury pic.twitter.com/bBTMS42ddQ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 12, 2023

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team was concerned that Rodgers may have torn his Achilles tendon, which would end his season.

"We’re concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen. Prayers tonight, but it’s not good," he said.

The Jets called upon backup Zach Wilson for the rest of the game, which ultimately went into overtime.

After the Bills were forced to punt on their opening possession, Jets rookie Xavier Gipson returned the ensuing punt 65 yards to the house and win the game.

Saleh said that Zach Wilson will take over as the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

Rodgers was acquired by the Jets in a blockbuster trade with the Packers over the summer, with multiple draft picks heading back to Green Bay as part of the swap. That included a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that would bump into a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps in 2023. The two teams also swapped 2023 first-rounders, so the Jets went two spots down from No. 13 to No. 15.

Now, the Jets will move ahead with Wilson, beginning with a Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas next Sunday.

