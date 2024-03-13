Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers favorite to earn Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vice Presidential nomination, per betting site

RFK Jr. will announce his Vice Presidential candidate in two weeks and the former Packers QB is reportedly 'at the top of the list.'

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Could Aaron Rodgers really run for vice president on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ticket? One book keeper says Rodgers not only has a chance to get the nomination, he’s the favorite.

BetOnline announced betting lines for RFK Jr.’s Vice Presidential nominee on Wednesday, and Rodgers had the shortest odds.

Here’s the full list:

The -150 odds mean that a bettor would have to wager $150 to win $100.

Kennedy Jr. told the New York Times that Rodgers is “the top of his list” for Vice President along with former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

The list from BetOnline contains some other wild names, like Kanye West, Rob Schneider, Matthew McConaughey, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Biel and Charlie Sheen. In fact, there are more musicians and actors than politicians on Kennedy Jr.’s list.

We won’t have to wait long to find out who Kennedy Jr. has tabbed for his Vice Presidential nominee. He will announce the candidate on Mar. 26.

