The man behind “The Beast,” a monster 323-page document that provides key info on hundreds of the top prospects in the NFL draft, released another epic project on Wednesday. Dane Brugler dropped a seven-round mock draft where he made each and every one of the 257 picks that will come off the board next week.

It’s a crazy undertaking and it’s fun to read. Here are Brugler’s picks for the Bears, with some of the rationales behind his decisions.

NO. 1 OVERALL: CALEB WILLIAMS - QUARTERBACK - USC

“Nothing is official until commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium in Detroit and announces the selection, but Williams will be a Bear in a little more than a week,” Brugler wrote.

No surprise here. Williams has been the presumptive pick for the Bears for a long time now.

You can read all our coverage on the QB phenom here.

NO. 9 OVERALL: ROME ODUNZE - WIDE RECEIVER - WASHINGTON

“With only four draft picks this year, general manager Ryan Poles will be enticed by trade-back opportunities here to recoup draft capital,” wrote Brugler. “But when the Bears are feeling left out in the second round, they can throw on Odunze highlights and feel just fine about this decision. Adding Keenan Allen was a no-brainer, but he might only be a one-year rental.”

Whether or not Allen sticks around beyond 2024, Odunze is a great option for the Bears. He’s a phenomenal deep threat whose verticality should complement both Allen and DJ Moore, who each thrive in the short and intermediate parts of the field.

NO. 75: CHRIS BRASWELL - EDGE - ALABAMA

“The Bears’ lack of picks in this draft puts a little more pressure on Poles to get this one right. But Braswell— and his explosive flashes– feel like an ideal scenario at No. 75 for Chicago, which is still looking to add firepower at edge rusher.”

Dallas Turner gets all the hype as the premier Crimson Tide pass rusher, but Braswell produced well in his lone year as a starter last season. In 14 games, Braswell had eight sacks, 10.5 TFL, three forced fumbles, one interception and one blocked kick. Per PFF, his 18.2% pass rush win rate was just a touch behind Turner’s 19.6% rate.

NO. 122: JAVON FOSTER - OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Foster is a big left tackle with solid arm length. He was a three-year starter at Missouri who gave up just seven sacks in 1,440 pass blocking snaps at the position, per PFF. Offensive tackle depth was a need for the Bears heading into this season, and Foster helps to bolster the group.

