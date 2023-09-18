Browns' Deshaun Watson throws pick-six on first play vs. Steelers

You never want to feed the Pittsburgh crowd on a prime time game.

But the Cleveland Browns made that mistake -- on the first play from scrimmage.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked for tight end Harrison Bryant on a short curl route, but it went through his hands and into Minkah Fitzpatrick's for an interception. However, the Steelers safety lost it himself in traffic before linebacker Alex Highsmith pulled it down and returned it 30 yards for the score.

STEELERS PICK-SIX DESHAUN WATSON ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME! 😱 #CLEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/e60WEs2eul — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2023

It's not the start Cleveland envisioned after opening the season with a strong 24-3 home win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The interception also marked Watson's second of the year. Against Cincinnati, he completed just 16-for-29 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception despite the win.

But the Browns defense, who put together a tremendous display against Joe Burrow and Co. last week, picked off Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett later in the first. Grant Delpit jumped Pickett's attempted pass into coverage.

The opening quarter ended 7-3, Pittsburgh.