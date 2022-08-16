NCAA Football

Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford Stars in NIL Ad for Fitting Company

The freshman wide receiver lived up to his name in a local commercial

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

If you’re feeling the heat this summer, Decoldest Crawford has you covered.

The freshman wide receiver at Nebraska hasn’t even played a college game yet, but he made use of the new name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunity for NCAA athletes by starring in a commercial for a local heating and cooling company.

Check out the ad below:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Tuesday night, SOS Heating & Cooling’s video has over 5.5 million views on Twitter.

The 18-year-old played high school football at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, La. He originally committed to his local college football powerhouse, LSU, before announcing he was heading to Nebraska last December. He won’t take the field for the Cornhuskers in 2022, however, after suffering a serious knee injury in the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

Crawford is capitalizing on NIL beyond local commercials. He has a collection on Fan Arch that features shirts, sweatshirts and a phone case. All items feature his personalized logo, which is topped off with a snowflake.

Sports

5 hours ago

Cubs' Willson Contreras on Fan's Heckling: ‘It Was Not Right'

MLB 6 hours ago

Braves Sign Standout Rookie Michael Harris II to Eight-Year, $72M Extension

Because remember: he’s always Decoldest.

This article tagged under:

NCAA FootballNCAANebraska
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us