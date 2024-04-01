Jason Sudeikis does ‘You Can't See Me' move to LSU's Angel Reese in Iowa game

This year, it's LSU who can't see Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

After Angel Reese did John Cena's infamous "You Can't See Me" gesture to Clark once the Tigers won the 2023 national championship over the Hawkeyes, the latter avenged the defeat in 2024.

The top-seeded Hawkeyes knocked out No. 3 LSU 94-87 behind Clark's epic 41-point performance, which included nine 3-pointers that made social media erupt.

But while Clark got her revenge on the court, one actor got it off the court. Actor Jason Sudeikis, who played the titular character in the show "Ted Lasso," was seen doing the same gesture back to Reese and Co. during the action.

Jason Sudeikis "you can't see me" pic.twitter.com/2ycpMhzzW3 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 2, 2024

Sudeikis, a Kansas native, has attended some of Iowa's games this season as the Hawkeyes continue to progress in the women's NCAA tournament.

Clark, along with pouring 41 points, recorded 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 13-for-29 overall, 9-for-20 from deep and 6-for-7 from the foul line.

Reese, however, fouled out with just under two minutes left in the final quarter. She had an immense impact on the stat sheet, though, posting 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals while shooting 7-for-21 overall and 3-for-8 at the charity stripe.

The Hawkeyes will next play the winner of No. 1 USC and No. 3 UConn in the Final Four, a game Sudeikis could be at once again.