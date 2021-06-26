White Sox, Mariners Suspended by Second Bout of South Side Rain

Sox, M's suspended by rain, will resume game Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners will have to wait until Sunday to finish Saturday's game.

The teams waited out an hour's worth of rain Saturday before starting the second game of their three-game weekend set. But the precipitation returned not long after and decisively washed things away, Major League Baseball and the umpires deciding to suspend the contest in the middle of the third inning.

Things will pick up where they left off Sunday at 1:10 p.m., when Game 2 of the series will resume in the bottom of the third. Thirty to 45 minutes following the conclusion of that game, the regularly scheduled third game of the series will begin. It will last just seven innings.

Lance Lynn tossed three innings of scoreless, hitless ball before the rains came down again on Guaranteed Rate Field. How the White Sox will move forward from a pitching standpoint remains to be seen. Rosters are frozen for the conclusion of the first game, but the teams can make moves ahead of the start of the second game.

Per the White Sox, fans with tickets and parking to Sunday's game can attend both the completion of the suspended game and the regularly-scheduled contest. Fans with tickets and parking coupons to Saturday's game can use the value as a gift certificate to any future White Sox regular-season home game, including Sunday's.

