Mailbag Podcast Part 1: What Does a Future Without Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Look Like?

Mailbag Part 1: What does a future without Kane, Toews look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 1 of the mailbag edition. What does a potential future without Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews look like? How long could it take for the Blackhawks to be back in playoff contention? What are your projections for Lukas Reichel this season? Will World Junior standouts Wyatt Kaiser and Landon Slaggert sign their entry-level contracts next summer? The guys answer all that and more.

1:00 - What are your thoughts on the play of the Blackhawks' prospects in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship?

4:30 - Where do you see Wyatt Kaiser and Landon Slaggert fitting in with the Blackhawks in the future?

7:40 - What does life look like without Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews? Who steps up? Can we accept a future without them?

11:30 - How long do you think it will take for the Blackhawks to be back in playoff contention?

14:45 - Are you surprised the Blackhawks aren't "weaponizing" the salary cap more?

17:50 - Regarding the young guys who are going to fill NHL roster spots, is that detrimental to their development? Or perhaps beneficial?

22:15 - What are your projections for Lukas Reichel this season? Will he be full-time NHL or AHL/NHL?

