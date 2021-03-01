Chance the Rapper

Chance The Rapper Pushes Bears to Call About a Russell Wilson Trade

By Michael Allardyce

Chance The Rapper advocates for Bears-Russell Wilson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dan Orlovsky said the Bears and Ryan Pace need to go ahead and pick up the phone to make a trade for either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

Local

Chicago Police 7 mins ago

Man Locked Up 33 Years for Double Murder He Didn't Commit Sues City, CPD

Merrillville 2 hours ago

NW Indiana Town Official Apologizes for Blackface Halloween Costume

And Chance The Rapper has now picked which call to make first.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The conundrum here is Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but no reports say he's interested in Chicago. Though they don't say he isn't interested either, but he might still be holding a grudge from the Bears passing on him for Mitchell Trubisky in 2017.

And on the other side, Russell Wilson hasn't asked for a trade but said if he were to be traded, Chicago is one of the places he'd accept a trade to.

Wilson's wife is Ciara a star musician and media markets reportedly factoring into his destination list, so it probably doesn't hurt to have the musical face of a city recruiting the star quarterback.

We're down for more Ciara-Chance The Rapper collabs.

And Chance joins a list of players recruiting Wilson or posting photos of Wilson in a Bears uniform. Hopefully he'll be more successful than Cordarrelle Patterson.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chance the Rapper
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us