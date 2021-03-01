Chance The Rapper Pushes Bears to Call About a Russell Wilson Trade

Chance The Rapper advocates for Bears-Russell Wilson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dan Orlovsky said the Bears and Ryan Pace need to go ahead and pick up the phone to make a trade for either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

And Chance The Rapper has now picked which call to make first.

Gon put the call in @ChicagoBears #️⃣3️⃣ — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 2, 2021

The conundrum here is Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but no reports say he's interested in Chicago. Though they don't say he isn't interested either, but he might still be holding a grudge from the Bears passing on him for Mitchell Trubisky in 2017.

And on the other side, Russell Wilson hasn't asked for a trade but said if he were to be traded, Chicago is one of the places he'd accept a trade to.

Wilson's wife is Ciara a star musician and media markets reportedly factoring into his destination list, so it probably doesn't hurt to have the musical face of a city recruiting the star quarterback.

We're down for more Ciara-Chance The Rapper collabs.

And Chance joins a list of players recruiting Wilson or posting photos of Wilson in a Bears uniform. Hopefully he'll be more successful than Cordarrelle Patterson.

