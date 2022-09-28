Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Focused on Stamina, Not Starting for Lonzo Ball

Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill.

“Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following Tuesday’s training camp practice at the Advocate Center.

Nobody except maybe the uber-confident and uber-prepared Dosunmu expected the Chicago product to be one of four Bulls to log 2,000 or more minutes or start 40 games last season. But with increased responsibility came decreased rest.

And though Dosunmu prides himself on his conditioning and preparation, he admittedly hit a lull down the stretch of last season. It transcended the so-called “rookie wall” because Dosunmu’s heady, mature game never looked overwhelmed. It featured a mix of fatigue and focus from opposing defenses.

“What ended up happening with him in my opinion is there was more film on him,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I don’t think any question his legs were tired. Physically, he hit a wall. But I also think the more these younger players play and the players and coaches from different teams watch film and start to see things, you start to get a better pulse of how you want to guard somebody. People got more familiar with him.”

And so Dosunmu attacked the offseason. He knows with starting point guard Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely following Wednesday’s surgical procedure, the responsibility/rest ratio won’t change.

Dosunmu finished last season at 194 pounds and said he’s back up to his preferred playing weight of 200. He spent much of his offseason at the Advocate Center, working with the strength and conditioning coaches off the court and with assistant coaches like Chris Fleming and Josh Longstaff on it.

“Just being able to have my stamina there throughout the whole season and be able to be a reliable playmaker at all times,” Dosunmu said. “A lot of times teams are going to key in on Zach (LaVine), DeMar (DeRozan) and Vooch (Nikola Vučević). Just use my experience from last year and grow as a player and reliable playmaker out there.

“This upcoming season whenever I get to that same fatigue, I can push through it.”

That’s the goal since Donovan is mindful not to let the Bulls get stagnant in Ball’s absence. Donovan doesn’t want a repeat of last season, when the team’s offensive attack slowed after Ball went down in January.

No matter who is playing point guard, whether it’s Dosunmu, Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso or Coby White, he wants the team in transition as much as possible.

“He’s going to have to absorb more. And he absorbed a lot last year,” Donovan said. “I tried to help from the bench as much as I could in terms of play calling and getting us into certain situations. I think as a point guard, he has to balance the floor and get guys into right spots. That will be another step for him, another iteration as a player at the point guard spot.

“There was a lot on his plate last year and he did an incredible job. You look at his career at Illinois and he played a lot off the ball. I don’t really worry about Ayo in terms of challenges being presented to him. He always seems to rise to those challenges and get better.”

The Bulls only averaged 12.8 turnovers last season, sixth in the NBA. Donovan said Dosunmu’s progression in playing aggressively while making the right reads is something he’s emphasizing.

In fact, as Donovan’s media session ended on Tuesday and Dosunmu’s was about to begin, Donovan caught his second-year guard’s attention.

“Turnovers,” Donovan said to Dosunmu.

Dosunmu only averaged 1.4 per game in 27.4 minutes last season. But being in better shape will help Dosunmu in his quest not only to run the team when called upon but pick opposing guards up fullcourt on defense.

“I want to be able to go up and down four or five times without getting tired. (Wednesday), I think I did a good job with that. I was picking up fullcourt and I really didn't get tired,” Dosunmu said, referencing practice scrimmages. “With us playing faster and getting out in transition and playing a more open, free game, I would say me not getting tired would be a huge plus for me and the team because I can use my speed, make plays, get downhill and do what I do.”

Donovan has said he will use training camp to determine Ball’s temporary replacement at starting point guard. Dosunmu isn’t focused on that.

“I just want to try to win as many games as possible and play my game. Play hard. Make open shots. Be a playmaker. That’s all I want to do. Bring that contagious attitude and winning ways out there,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. My main priority is to win.

“Whenever I step on the court, whether I start or not, I’m going to compete. I’m going to play as hard as I can to help the team win. I think when you win, everybody eats, everybody looks good and that's the best thing.”

