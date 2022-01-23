Bucks release statement against Grayson Allen suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for the flagrant foul that fractured Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso's right wrist, the NBA announced Sunday.

In response, the Milwaukee Bucks released the following statement repudiating the league's ruling:

"We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York."

Allen will miss the Bucks' Wednesday night game against the Cavaliers, and be docked roughly $28,000 worth of pay as a result of the suspension.

The statement, while a rare move, echoes the comments of head coach Mike Budenholzer and multiple players backing Allen for what they deemed an unfortunate, yet unintentional, play.

But the NBA cited "unnecessary and excessive contact," and the "substantial injury" to Caruso as a factor in their ruling. Caruso will undergo surgery to repair the fracture on Monday and be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Alex Caruso fractured his wrist after taking a flagrant 2 from Grayson Allen Friday in Milwaukeepic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Reports of the suspension came down the pipe during Bulls coach Billy Donovan's media session ahead of Sunday's game against the Magic. Donovan, who forcefully rebuked the play Friday night, said he had a discussion with the league about the foul, but declined to share details.

Now, the Bulls are moving on.

"Nothing is changing from what happened the other night to where we are now. And the best thing we can do as a team is just move on. That's really the only thing we have control over," Donovan said. "I'm not gonna sit up here and say what the league should or should not do, or what's sufficient or not sufficient.

"Whatever that decision is we'll accept it and we'll move on. I feel bad for Alex that he's gonna be out this long more so than anything else. Maybe if he didn't break it and fell down and was able to get back up and play tonight people would maybe have different feelings. But, for me, I can't waste any time on that. Listen, I think, just in my conversation (with the NBA), they were great. And I respect whatever decision they feel is best for the entire league."

