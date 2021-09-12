Bears, Rams Observations: Justin Fields Shines, Defense Struggles

3 Bears postgame observations, from Fields' TD to struggles on D originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy’s team looked outmatched on both offense and defense in Sunday Night Football, but it wasn’t all bad. Overall, it was a roller coaster ride of a game, highlighted by Justin Fields’ touchdown run that briefly brought the Bears within one score of the Rams in the second half. But the Rams made several more splash plays than the Bears, and it was simply too much for them to overcome in the end.

THE SUNDAY NIGHT LIGHTS AREN’T TOO BRIGHT FOR JUSTIN FIELDS

The Bears’ rookie QB didn’t see a ton of action on Sunday Night, but when he was leading the offense he looked calm and collected. His touchdown run on a read-option will be the one play shown on repeat, but his first play was equally impressive, even if it wasn’t as flashy. With the Rams pass rushing barreling down on him, Fields cooly scanned from the middle of the field to the sideline to find Marquise Goodwin for a nine-yard gain. It wasn’t an easy play to make with hands in his face, but he delivered an accurate throw as if it were any other routine play.

“I’ve been kind of in the spotlight since high school,” Fields said way back in May. “So, I kind of feel like I’m made for this. I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me.” Clearly he wasn’t kidding.

Fields only played four snaps and didn’t make any mistakes. At the very least he seems ready for a full series in Week 2.

DAVID MONTGOMERY SHOULD BE BEARS’ IDENTITY

Matt Nagy made Montgomery a team captain after recognizing his work ethic and increased leadership on the team. Montgomery responded by putting the team on his shoulders when they needed it most and was consistently the most effective player on offense. The Bears seemed to recognize that midway through the game and started feeding him the ball, but the game script prevented the team from leaning on him more. Montgomery has now scored a touchdown in seven-straight regular season games dating back to Week 12 of last season. He’s put in the work, he’s proven his effectiveness against one of the toughest defenses in the league, now he deserves to have the offense run through him. Montgomery finished Week 1 with 108 yards on 16 carries, plus the touchdown.

DEFENSE SURRENDERS TOO MANY BIG PLAYS

On the Rams’ first drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half, a complete breakdown in the secondary led to easy touchdowns. Each was embarrassing in their own way. On the first, the Bears not only gave up a huge play to Van Jefferson, but then Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson each failed to touch down Jefferson, allowing him to get back up and run into the endzone for the score. On the second, no one was within 10 yards of Cooper Kupp as he sauntered in for an easy touchdown. The back-breakers however were two big plays to Tyler Higbee and Kupp in the third quarter. Those set up a one-yard touchdown run not even three minutes after Fields’ touchdown run. With the offense struggling to get in a groove against the Rams defense, the Bears defense needed to make splash plays to keep the game close. Instead they gave up the splash plays.

