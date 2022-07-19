Air Jordan Has Three Shoes Due to Release This Summer

Air Jordan has three shoes due to release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Air Jordan is starting to release an abundance of shoes this summer.

They have three sneakers that will be out in due time. The Travis Scott "Reverse Mocha," the Air Jordan 1 Low “Bordeaux" and the Air Jordan Zoom Comfort.

Starting with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha,” the raffle on Monday for the shoe received 2.4 million entries, Complex reported. The raffle was open for 30 minutes on Monday before it ended.

The shoes will release in full-family sizing on Thursday, July 21 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Next, to pair with the 2021’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Bordeaux” release, Jordan will be releasing a matching Air Jordan 1 Low in the fall 2022.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, "This offering of the low-top Air Jordan 1 features a White leather base with Bordeaux overlay, laces, lining, and rubber outsole. Silver Swooshes, Jumpman and Wings logos atop a White midsole completes the design."

In the coming weeks, Jordan will also be releasing the Air Jordan Zoom Comfort to celebrate 25 years of being in China.

"Jordan Brand will release another sneaker which celebrates '25 Years in China' with this new color option of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort," writes Kicks on Fire. "This Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort starts off with a smooth white leather construction on the base of the upper with royal blue detailing on the Nike Zoom Air branding on the right tongue, the 25th Anniversary logo on the left tongue tag, and the exposed foam on the ankle collar. The highlight of this Air Jordan 1 is the pink and blue multi colored brush stroke graphics seen on the Swooshes, ankle collars, and insoles. A white rubber outsole with blue trim, and a 'Made in China' tag on the insoles cap off the look on this Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort that will be releasing in the coming weeks for $150."

If you're a sneaker head, now's the time to be one. The Chicago Bulls legend's brand is releasing plenty of exclusive, high-end sneakers to get before the summer comes to an end.

