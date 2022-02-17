6 Bears Salary Cap Cut Candidates Ryan Poles May Consider

6 salary cap cut candidates Bears may consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the NFL moves on from the Super Bowl to the 2022 league year, each team will review their roster and salary cap situation to see how they can best position themselves moving forward. For teams like the Bears, with a new GM and head coach, that work is amplified as the new regime decides how to best shape the personnel in their vision. According to Spotrac, the Bears have the 11th most cap space in the league, at just over $27.4 million, so on the surface it looks like the team has room to make some impact signings. But take a closer look and you’ll notice that cap space only accounts for 45 players under contract for next season. All of sudden, you realize the Bears need to stretch that money to fill out their roster, and maybe make some more space to help. This is where the unfortunate reality of “cap casualties” comes into play. As Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus continue to pore over their roster, here are some players that the Bears may consider cutting as they reshape the team. All figures listed below come from Spotrac.

EDDIE GOLDMAN

There is room for a nose tackle in Matt Eberflus’ defense, but it’s not often listed as one of the key positions. That distinction is usually reserved for the three-technique defensive tackle or the combo of middle and weakside linebackers. Pair that with Goldman’s less-than-inspiring return to the field in 2021, and the $11.8 million cap hit he carries with him next year (fifth-highest on the team), and Goldman stands out as a possible cap casualty. The Bears would save $6.66 million by cutting Goldman. If the Bears designate Goldman as one of their two post-June 1 cuts, that number jumps to $8.86 million in savings

NICK FOLES

Foles was in part brought in because of his experience with former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. But DeFilippo is out, and we don’t know how much the current regime values the backup QB position. He carries a massive $10.6 million cap, the largest for any backup currently under contract for 2022. If the Bears cut Foles, it will come with a hefty $7.66 dead cap hit, but they’ll come away with $3 million in extra space.

DANNY TREVATHAN

Trevathan is coming off of his worst season in Chicago, by far. He was largely limited by injuries, but when he was healthy, he was outplayed by Alec Ogletree. Trevathan only played in five games, starting one, and was limited to a 24% snap share. He was a pivotal part of the Bears rebuilding their defense from one of the worst in the to one of the best, but you have to wonder whether he fits into Eberflus’ plans for the future. To save any money, Poles would need to designate Trevathan as a post-June 1 cut, in which case the team would recoup $3.29 towards the 2022 salary cap.

JEREMIAH ATTAOCHU

Attaochu was signed ahead of the 2021 season to provide pass rushing depth behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. But a torn pectoral muscle in Week 5 ended his season early, paving the way for Trevis Gipson to make huge strides as his replacement. Gipson’s development may have made Attaochu expendable moving forward, and the Bears can save $2.3 million by cutting him.

TARIK COHEN

Another player whose value may have dropped due to injury. Cohen was a key figure in Matt Nagy’s offense when healthy, and Ryan Pace rewarded him with a three-year, $17.25 million extension two weeks into the 2020 season. Cohen played two games after signing that deal, then tore his ACL. He hasn’t played since. Cohen currently has the eighth-highest cap hit on the team, and we don’t know how Luke Getsy or Ryan Poles value him moving forward. Cutting him would save the Bears $2.25 million towards next year’s cap.

CODY WHITEHAIR

Whitehair could be the biggest toss up this offseason, when you consider the team also needs to decide whether or not to offer a new contract to fellow guard James Daniels. In his introductory press conference, Poles said “we’re gonna connect evaluation with valuation,” in regards to his free agency philosophy. That’s likely what Whitehair and Daniels’ futures will come down to this offseason. Whitehair has been a reliable interior lineman for the Bears since he joined the team in 2016. But Poles and his assistant GM Ian Cunningham are both former offensive lineman themselves and will likely carry their own preferences for players in that position group. Will their evaluation of Whitehair match up with his $12.3 million cap hit for 2022, which currently ranks fourth-highest on the team? Only time will tell, but the Bears could save over $8 million next season by designating Whitehair as a post-June 1 cut.

