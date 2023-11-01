NBC Chicago to broadcast 4 Friday night Bulls, Blackhawks games this year

NBCUniversal Local Chicago has announced NBC 5 Chicago will be simulcasting four upcoming live Friday night NBC Sports Chicago games and surrounding game telecast coverage featuring the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks in November and December.

Beginning this Friday, Nov. 3, NBC 5 Chicago will simulcast the first of two Chicago Bulls telecasts in November when the Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center. The additional Bulls simulcast will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 vs. the Orlando Magic. In December, NBC 5 Chicago will simulcast the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Dec. 22, along with a road match-up against the Dallas Stars on Friday, Dec. 29.

NOTE: The four games are the only scheduled NBC 5 simulcasts to take place during the 2023-24 NBA/NHL season.

“We’re very pleased to showcase NBC Sports Chicago’s acclaimed Bulls and Blackhawks game night coverage to new audiences on NBC 5 Chicago,” said Kevin Cross, president & general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “This unique opportunity also enables us to kick off our NBC 5 primetime viewing weekend with live content featuring two of the nation’s most beloved sports franchises.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Please note NBC 5 Chicago’s upcoming live Bulls and Blackhawks simulcast coverage details below:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – (LIVE ON NBC 5 CHICAGO & NBC SPORTS CHICAGO)

6:30 PM – Coors Light Bulls Pregame Live – Host Jason Goff and analyst Kendall Gill set up the night’s action with detailed player matchups, interviews, highlights and more.

7:00 PM – BULLS vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBA In-Season Tournament Game) – Featuring Adam Amin and Stacey King with the game call, along with Leila Rahimi handling sideline reporting duties.

9:30 PM – Toyota Bulls Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/highlights/analysis, plus live postgame press conferences and player interviews.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 – (LIVE ON NBC 5 CHICAGO & NBC SPORTS CHICAGO)

6:30 PM – Coors Light Bulls Pregame Live – Featuring Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue.

7:00 PM – BULLS vs. Orlando Magic (NBA In-Season Tournament Game) – Featuring Adam Amin and Stacey King with the game call, along with Ruthie Polinsky providing sideline reports.

9:30 PM – Toyota Bulls Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/highlights/analysis, plus live postgame press conferences and player interviews.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 – (LIVE ON NBC 5 CHICAGO & NBC SPORTS CHICAGO)

7:00 PM – Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota – Host Pat Boyle and analysts Caley Chelios, Tony Granato and John Scott will be live at the United Center with detailed player matchups, player/coaches interviews, highlights and more.

7:30 PM – BLACKHAWKS vs. Montreal Canadiens – Featuring Chris Vosters and Darren Pang with the game call.

10:00 PM – Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon(time approx.; to air exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago) – Complete game recap/highlights/analysis, plus live postgame press conferences and player interviews.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 – (LIVE ON NBC 5 CHICAGO & NBC SPORTS CHICAGO)

6:30 PM – Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota – Featuring Pat Boyle, Caley Chelios, Tony Granato and John Scott.

7:00 PM – BLACKHAWKS at Dallas Stars – Featuring Chris Vosters and Darren Pang with the game call.

9:30 PM – Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon(time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live postgame press conferences and player interviews.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

All four NBC 5 Chicago simulcasts, along with every NBC Sports Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks game telecast (including surrounding pre/postgame coverage), will be streamed live to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago viewers on the “NBC Sports” app and via NBCSportsChicago.com. For more information about NBC Sports Chicago’s live streaming of its Bulls and Blackhawks telecasts, viewers are urged to visit the following links: Bulls Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago; Blackhawks Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago.

NBCSPORTSCHICAGO.COM / NBC SPORTS CHICAGO APP / SOCIAL MEDIA

NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will be THE destination for Bulls and Blackhawks fans all season long featuring expert reporting and team/player updates via Bulls “Insider” K.C. Johnson and Blackhawks “Insider” Charlie Roumeliotis. NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will also deliver exclusive Bulls and Blackhawks content throughout the season including breaking news, feature stories, player profiles, video highlights, and more. Also – fans on social media can follow @NBCSBulls & @NBCSBlackhawks on X (Twitter) for in-game updates, breaking news, interactive questions, polls, and much more 24/7. In addition, a multitude of “Sights & Sounds” moments throughout the NBA and NHL season will be provided via Instagram and Instagram Stories (@NBCSChicago), TikTok (@nbcschicago), Facebook (NBCSChicago) and YouTube (NBC Sports Chicago - YouTube). Plus, fans can get the inside scoop on the hottest Bulls and Blackhawks topics via the “Bulls Talk” and “Blackhawks Talk” podcasts (Podcasts – NBC Sports Chicago).

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Immediately following NBC 5 Chicago’s live game simulcasts, NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. (featuring sports anchor/reporters Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman, Ruthie Polinsky and Jeff Blanzy) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10 p.m. (featuring sports anchor/reporters Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado) will provide viewers with expanded game highlights, interviews with players and coaches, and more. NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be seen on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel and via the NBC Chicago app.