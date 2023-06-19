New sportsbook set to open at Wrigley Field in Chicago. See what it looks like

It is a marriage of sorts between one of the oldest parks in baseball and one of the newest ways to enjoy the game. DraftKings is taking the wraps off its 17,000-square-foot Wrigley Field Sportsbook, but you won’t be able to place a bet there just yet.

The two-level space is designed like a stadium, with a lower level for tables and a bar and an upper level for additional seating and private events. The focal point isn’t a ball diamond, but rather a 2,000-square-foot video wall so large it wraps around the corner of Addison and Sheffield.

Blake Milburn of Marquee Development described the screen as “one of a kind.”

“It is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience to all guests who come here,” he said.

But venues like this are likely to be the next step in what is already a booming industry. Since it was legalized in 2019, the handle or the amount of money wagered by Illinois sports bettors has skyrocketed. According to the Illinois Gaming Board, it has climbed from $9 million in 2020 to $5.1 billion in 2021 and $8.5 billion last year.

And while DraftKings doesn’t want to jinx its application with the board, the cashier’s station is ready along with power and ethernet connections where each of the betting kiosks would go.

But for now, DraftKings is relying on Chef David Burns' kitchen and a bar as long as the video wall to make this sportsbook a destination. Guests will have to be 21 and over.

“This is going to be the most top-notch location to grab a bite to eat prior to a game or post game,” said Jeff Denlea, the vice president of hospitality for Levy at Wrigley Field.

The DraftKings Sportsbook, if it wins approval, will not be alone. The Chicago City Council in 2021 passed an ordinance making similar operations possible at Soldier Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Wintrust Arena and the United Center where the FanDuel Group has already applied for a license.

The DraftKings Sportsbook Wrigley Field is set to open to the public on June 27.