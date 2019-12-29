Lauri Markkanen, Bulls Blow Out Atlanta Hawks

Aside from the lingering effects of an illness, Lauri Markkanen was feeling just fine Saturday night.

It’s a far cry from early in the season when the third-year forward was struggling to find his comfort level in a new offensive system.

Markkanen had 25 points, Zach LaVine added 19 and the Chicago Bulls nearly led wire-to-wire in a 116-81 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.

Battling an illness and questionable until a few hours before the game, Markkanen was 8 for 14 from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers.

“I think he’s starting to learn how we play, where he can get his shots," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "We’ve been coaching him on getting ahead of the ball and being more active, and I think he’s done it.”

After spending much of the previous two days in bed, Markkanen said he knew he could play after getting up and walking around in the afternoon.

“He looked fine to me," LaVine said. "If he’s gonna play like that, I think he should be sick more often. Once he knocked down the first couple, you have to look for him because we need to get in that rhythm.”

Rookie Coby White had 18 points for Chicago. The Bulls have has won three of four.

John Collins had 34 points for the NBA-worst Hawks. They have dropped 10 straight for the second time this season. Collins was playing his third game following a 25-game suspension for violating the league's doping policy.

The Hawks played without scoring leader Trae Young. He didn't make the trip after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter Friday night in a home loss to Milwaukee.

“The head of the snake is off,” Collins said referring to Young. “He brings all the pop, the swagger. Missed him tonight, for sure.”

The Bulls sweep the three-game season series between the teams, winning all three by at least 20 points.

“Another rough night in Chicago,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “Another back-to-back where we just didn't have it.”

Atlanta scored the first two baskets for a 4-0 lead, but Chicago answered with 14 straight points. Markkanen had seven points during the run and capped it off with a 3-pointer for the 14-4 advantage.

The Bulls led 35-19 at the end of the first quarter and increased it to 64-43 at halftime. Markkanen and LaVine combined for 31 points on 14-for-24 shooting, including 6 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Chicago led 83-65 after three quarters. White then opened the fourth with five quick points for an 88-65 edge.

“I know where I’m gonna get my touches and shots," Markkanen said. "It’s the same guys, the same system. Obviously, we work on it every day, so it has to become more comfortable.

“I think everyone is figuring out their role and doing a good job of it."