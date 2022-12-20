You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?

Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.

A deep dive from fellow fans soon unveiled why the account had gone quiet – Babudar was arrested for robbing a bank that morning.

Babudar was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Friday for armed robbery, per Tulsa County Jail records. Police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla., with an eyewitness giving a description of the suspect along with the direction he fled, according to Emily Farris of 2 News Oklahoma. FOX 23 reports that Bixby police set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect, who had a weapon and large amounts of cash on him. No physical injuries to bank employees or witnesses were reported.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The arrest record says Babudar was wearing a mask while committing the robbery, though it does not specify if it was the wolf mask he sports at Chiefs games.

Bond for Babudar is set at $200,000.

Babudar tweeted on Dec. 12 that he would be making the trip to Houston for the Chiefs’ Week 15 game. Bixby is close to a midway point on the journey between the Chiefs’ and Texans’ home stadiums, coming in around 280 miles away from Kansas City and just under 500 miles away from Houston.