Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

A Chiefs fan who goes by ChiefsAholic was arrested for armed robbery in Oklahoma on Friday

By Max Molski

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?

Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.

A deep dive from fellow fans soon unveiled why the account had gone quiet – Babudar was arrested for robbing a bank that morning.

Babudar was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Friday for armed robbery, per Tulsa County Jail records. Police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla., with an eyewitness giving a description of the suspect along with the direction he fled, according to Emily Farris of 2 News Oklahoma. FOX 23 reports that Bixby police set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect, who had a weapon and large amounts of cash on him. No physical injuries to bank employees or witnesses were reported.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The arrest record says Babudar was wearing a mask while committing the robbery, though it does not specify if it was the wolf mask he sports at Chiefs games.

Bond for Babudar is set at $200,000.

Babudar tweeted on Dec. 12 that he would be making the trip to Houston for the Chiefs’ Week 15 game. Bixby is close to a midway point on the journey between the Chiefs’ and Texans’ home stadiums, coming in around 280 miles away from Kansas City and just under 500 miles away from Houston.

This article tagged under:

Kansas City Chiefs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us