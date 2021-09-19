Jump Passes and Front Flips: Lamar Jackson Dazzles Vs. Chiefs on SNF

SEE IT: Lamar Jackson's Top 3 Plays vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson did not get off to the greatest start in Baltimore's thrilling 36-35 win on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium, but when it mattered most he dazzled.

The 2019 unanimous MVP finished with 239 yards and a touchdown on 18-for-26 through the air and rushed for another 107 yards, including the game-clinching quarterback sneak, and two TDs on 16 carries.

Jackson started rough with a pick-six on the first Ravens possession, but it was all uphill from there. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned his errant first-quarter throw the other way for 34 yards in the first minute of the game.

Another interception preceded Jackson's first big highlight-reel play of the game. Touchdowns from Devin Duvernay and running back Latavius Murray helped keep Baltimore within shouting distance of the high-flying Kansas City offense.

But almost halfway through the third quarter and trailing 28-17, Jackson felt some pressure and instinctively somehow found Marquise "Hollywood" Brown uncovered and all alone with a jump pass that set NFL Twitter ablaze.

HOW?????????????????????????



Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/zDO2qGp9of — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

Next, Jackson continued to keep his team in it. Trailing 35-24 at the beginning of the fourth, Jackson faked the handoff and patiently got to the pylon at the front corner of the end zone to make it a five-point game.

Touchdown, 8!



Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/JhK5KSItx4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

Then, the game-winner was executed in a style only Jackson could pull off. A perfect fake handoff and beautiful blocking helped set up a nice roll out to Jackson's right and a flip into the end zone all by himself proved to be the eventual decider.

Finally, after first-round draft pick Odafe Oweh's forced a fumble with the Chiefs driving for a winning field goal, the Ravens were in jeopardy of going three and out and giving the ball right back. Jackson had another plan.

Baltimore's No. 8 sealed the victory with a gutsy fourth-and-1 conversion on a successful quarterback sneak.

In the immediate postgame interview with NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, Jackson was adamant the Ravens needed to make sure Mahomes didn't get a chance to come back on the field.

"Hell yeah Coach, let's go for it."



Back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS! pic.twitter.com/TSv2TrQ4YL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

"No matter what, coach asks me and coach asks me should we go for it," Jackson said. "And I said, 'Hell yeah."