WNBA

How to watch Game 4 of 2023 WNBA Finals: Liberty vs. Aces TV channel, streaming info, more

Can the Aces win Game 4 without Chelsea Gray? Here's how to watch the WNBA Finals Wednesday night

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are headed to Game 4 in the WNBA Finals.

Despite the Liberty securing Game 3 on Sunday, the main storyline was Aces guard Chelsea Gray after she sustained a left foot injury that will keep her out of Game 4.

Fans around the country will tune in to see if the Aces, who lead the series 2-1, will be able to capture back-to-back titles or if New York will continue to fend off elimination and force a decisive Game 5.

As the story unfolds, here's how to tune in to Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between Aces and Liberty:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When do Aces vs. Liberty play next?

Game 4 between Aces and Liberty is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where do Aces vs. Liberty play next?

Sports

World Series 1 hour ago

These 6 MLB teams have never won the World Series

NCAA Football 3 hours ago

Top 10 colleges that produce the highest-earning NFL players

The fourth game of the series will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

What channel is Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals Game 4 on?

The game will air on ESPN.

How to stream Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals

The steam of the game can be accessed on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

Will Chelsea Gray play in the rest of the series?

Chelsea Gray is ruled out of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

If the series comes down to a decisive Game 5, her status is unclear.

Do the Aces have any WNBA titles?

The Aces won their first ever WNBA championship in 2022, defeating the Connecticut Sun in a 3-1 series.

Does Liberty have any WNBA titles?

The Liberty have yet to win a WNBA championship. In fact, they are the only original WNBA franchise that has yet to win it all.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us