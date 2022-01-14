How to watch Bulls vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference and the Golden State Warriors hold second place in the Western Conference. It’s a perfect matchup and definitely going to be one to watch.

Draymond Green is out with a calf strain and Klay Thompson is taking Friday’s game to rest after just returning on Jan. 9 from his two-year hiatus from a torn left ACL and ruptured Achilles. It looks like it’s all up to Steph Curry to carry the Warriors to a victory, after being defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Are the Warriors still the team to beat despite their recent slump?

On the other hand, the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is in the running for MVP, scoring 26 points per game, and Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are not far behind. The team is going into Friday’s game ready to battle, after just losing to the Nets 138-112 on Wednesday.

We have quite the match up going into Friday. Here's all you need to know about the Bulls’ upcoming game against the Warriors:

What time do the Bulls play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Bulls and the Warriors is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 14, at the United Center in Chicago.

What TV channel is the Bulls-Warriors game on?

The Bulls-Warriors game will air live on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN.

How to stream Bulls vs. Warriors live online

You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a seven-day free trial or Sling TV. You can also tune in to the ESPN App or on NBA League Pass.

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago for Bulls Pregame Live at 5:30 p.m. CST, which you can stream live here and in the MyTeams app.

How to listen to Bulls vs. Warriors on the radio

Station: WSCR/WRTO, TUDN, Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM