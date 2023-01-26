Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

No details have been released on the cause of Jessie Lemonier's death

By Marsha Green

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday.

Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He joined the Lions a year later where he appeared in seven games after being promoted from their practice squad. He finished with 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lemonier signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer and registered a sack in a preseason game but was later released during training camp.

Sports

27 mins ago

White Sox Add Billy Hamilton, Oscar Colás to Spring Roster

28 mins ago

Bears' David Montgomery Responds to Contract Talk Rumors

He was drafted by the XFL's Arlington Renegades in November but instead signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, told ESPN on Thursday that the athlete was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

No details have been released on the cause of Lemonier's death.

This article tagged under:

Detroit LionsLos Angeles Chargers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us