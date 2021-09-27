The Dallas Cowboys weren't the only ones to have fun with some birds on Monday Night Football.

Giants legend Eli Manning, who had his own fair share of battles in the City of Brotherly Love, showed all of America his two middle fingers on ESPN's alternate "ManningCast" of the Eagles-Cowboys game.

While discussing his experience playing in Lincoln Financial Field with former Eagle Chris Long, Manning explained how 9-year-old kids would flip him off while he played in Philly. So Manning got a little bit of revenge of his own.

"So you go to Philly and you're getting the double-bird right away from a 9-year-old kid. I would give the bird. I don't know. Can you do that?" Manning said on the broadcast. "See if you can blur that out, right?"

ESPN's ManningCast continues to captivate audiences early in the football season and it remains to be seen how the network will respond to Manning's viral moment. To be fair, Manning apologized immediately after the commercial break.

I'm not sure if it was his parents or the producers, but someone just made Eli Manning apologize for flipping the double birds on the Manning Cast. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 28, 2021

Hopefully, Eli and Peyton can continue to make things interesting, especially considering the lack of competition in the Cowboys' 41-21 drubbing of the Eagles in primetime.