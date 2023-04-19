Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he considered retiring from football after suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa spoke with the media and said he thought about ending his career after being put in the concussion protocol for the second time following at least his second concussion of the season in a December 25 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those conversations," Tagovailoa said. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do."

Tagovailoa said he was told that he is not at a greater risk for future concussions with neurologists adding he is not at greater risk for CTE heading into the 2023 season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football," he said. "If I didn’t, I would’ve quit a long time ago.”

Tagovailoa suffered his first concussion in the September 29 game against Cincinnati, having previously been injured in a game September 25 against Buffalo that was diagnosed as a back injury.