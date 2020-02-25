Courtney Vandersloot Re-Signs With Chicago Sky as Busy Offseason Continues

The Chicago Sky have once again locked up a core piece of their roster Tuesday, signing point guard Courtney Vandersloot to a multi-year contract.

Vandersloot, coming off of a record-setting season with the Sky, will remain with the team for a tenth season after agreeing to the deal Tuesday.

“The ownership, coaching staff, my teammates and the Chicago Sky fans have been nothing but supportive my whole career,” Vandersloot said in a statement. “I love being on the Chicago Sky and look forward to competing for a championship.”

Vandersloot has spent her entire WNBA career with the Sky. She averaged 11.2 points per game last season, and set a WNBA record by averaging 9.1 assists per contest.

“We are thrilled to finish our free agency signings on a big note,” Sky G.M. and head coach James Wade said in a statement. “To have the All-WNBA First Team point guard and MVP candidate coming back to lead our ball club is huge for us.”

The Sky have had a busy month as they’ve locked in several key members of their roster to new contracts. Allie Quigley signed with the team on Feb. 20 and Stefanie Dolson signed a new contract on Feb. 17. Kahleah Copper, who has spent her first four WNBA seasons with the Sky, also re-upped with the club in mid-February.

The moves come as the Sky look to capitalize on a bounce-back 2019 season. Chicago went 20-14 in their first season under Wade’s leadership, with Vandersloot, Quigley and Diamond DeShields all making the WNBA All-Star Game roster.

The Sky lost in the second round of the WNBA playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces, but are looking to take a big step forward in the coming year. Chicago will open its 2020 season at Wintrust Arena on May 15 when they take on the Minnesota Lynx.