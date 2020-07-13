Chicago Sky Announce 2020 Schedule as WNBA Gets Set to Start Season

The Chicago Sky will tip-off their 2020 season on July 26 when they take on the Las Vegas Aces in a nationally televised game.

The Sky, who will play their 2020 season along with the rest of the WNBA in Bradenton, Florida, will play a total of 22 games, with 10 airing on national television.

Local television information will be available at a future date.

Here is the team’s full schedule (all times are Central Daylight Time):

July 26: Las Vegas 2 p.m. (ABC)

July 28: Los Angeles 7 p.m.

July 30: Minnesota 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: Washington 5 p.m.

Aug. 4: Dallas 5 p.m.

Aug. 6: Phoenix 9 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Aug. 8: Connecticut 4 p.m.

Aug. 10: Seattle 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Aug. 12: Phoenix 8 p.m.

Aug. 14: Connecticut 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Aug. 16: Atlanta 3 p.m.

Aug. 18: Las Vegas 8 p.m.

Aug. 20: New York 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Aug. 22: Indiana 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

Aug. 25: New York 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Aug. 27: Indiana 6 p.m.

Aug. 29: Seattle 1 p.m.

Sept. 2: Minnesota 6 p.m.

Sept. 4: Washington 6 p.m.

Sept. 6: Los Angeles 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sept. 9: Atlanta 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sept. 11: Dallas 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

The Sky are coming off a season that saw them grab the fifth seed in the WNBA playoffs. They knocked off the Phoenix Mercury in the first round, but fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Aces in the second round.