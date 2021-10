Watch: 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line

Did you or someone you know finish the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 10? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 4:37:52-5:07:52

Runners cross the finish line at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 5:07:52-5:37:52

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 5:37:52-6:07:52

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 6:07:52-6:37:52

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 6:37:52-7:07:52

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 7:07:52-7:37:52

Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 7:37:52 7:44:38

