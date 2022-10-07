The Best Places to Watch the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Runners and spectators alike are lacing up for the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, bracing for a Sunday filled with excitement.

The city's biggest racing event of the year will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey — and those looking to root runners on as they embark on their 26.2-mile trek are certainly not alone in the cause.

Here are areas fans can hit up to watch their favorite runners:

Near the Start and Finish Lines

Marathon organizers warn that spectators will not have access to the start and finish areas of the race, as the they will remain accessible only to participants with event-issued bib numbers, staff and ticketed guests.

But there are still opportunities to join the excitement near the line.

To view runners as close to the start of the race as possible, spectators can watch from Grand Avenue between Columbus Drive and State Street. Points along State Street between Grand Avenue and Jackson Boulevard will also provide visibility. Both areas are located near Mile 1.

To view runners closest to the finish line, check out the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Runners and spectators should plan to meet in Grant Park after the race. That's where they can find the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area, both of which open at 9:30 a.m.

Along the Course

Organizers also have three other official cheer zones spectators can head to.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone will be located at the 8K mark in Lincoln Park and the Bank of America 13.1 Cheer Zone will be situated near the halfway point of the marathon in the West Side.

The Charity Block Party will gather at Adams Street and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School, aimed at celebrating the impact marathon participants make through fundraisers.

Additional Information

How to Catch Live Coverage

For those who can't make it out to the city for the big day, NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to Track Runners

Race organizers have created a way to track runners along their venture through an app. Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

Marathon Start and End Times

7:20 a.m.: Men's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:21 a.m.: Women's Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle Start

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 Start

8 a.m.: Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m.: Wave 3 Start

9:30 a.m.: Spectator access to Grant Park begins

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 27th Mile Post-Race Party

Where to Meet Runners After the Race

Marathon organizers recommend spectators find their runners at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park.

The area will open to spectators beginning at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed through the security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 at Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Because spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, organizers suggest friends, family and fans support their runners elsewhere on the course and meet them after in designated areas.

To view runners closest to the finish line, arrive early and find a spot at the Bank of America Cheer Zone, which is located at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Street Closures

Dozens of road closures are in place and more are on the way. For those trying to get around the city, here's the full list of road closures that are in place:

Closures issued Monday include:

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Closures issued Wednesday include:

Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Closures issued Thursday include:

Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Closures issued Friday include:

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday

Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Saturday closures include:

Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon Sunday

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Sunday

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Sunday closures include:

Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Organizers encourage all participants and spectators to use public transportation race weekend.