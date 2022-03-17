Shamrock Shuffle Offers Special Registration Deal for St. Patrick's Day

Thinking about signing up for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? You're in luck this St. Patrick's Day.

The race is offering a special discount for registration to save you some green on the holiday.

The 8K run will be $40 to register, marked down from $55 on Thursday, organizers announced.

On Sunday, March 20, runners will get to soak in the striking sights of Chicago on a route along the Chicago River. The revamped race course also will guide runners past the newly constructed Bank of America tower, annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities and other city classics.

Registration for the 8K will remain open on a first-come first-served basis. Additional information about the 8K can be found here.

While registration is now closed for the 2-Mile Walk due to full capacity, runners and walkers of all levels can still register for "The Mile," a running course weaving through Grant Park that takes place ahead of the other two races on March 19.

Registration for The Mile is $25. Participants between the ages of 8 and 12 have access to a $15 youth entry fee. More information can be found here.

When registering, participants have the opportunity to spread St. Patrick's holiday cheer, too.

Those interested in running for a good cause can register with the event's three featured charity partners: Advocate Charitable Foundation, Chicago Parks Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To join a charity team, participants will need to contact their charity of choice through the Shamrock Shuffle's Charity Index, located here.