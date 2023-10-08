Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Runner saves kitten during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Here's how the rescue unfolded

Five miles short of finishing, Sarah Bohan discovered a kitten hiding along the route and immediately took action.

By Matt Stefanski

A Boston woman can now add completing her first Bank of America Chicago Marathon to her list of accomplishments. But her marathon experience was actually quite different from almost everyone else's.

Sarah Bohan came upon a kitten while making her may through the 26.2-mile course. Five miles short of finishing, Bohan discovered a kitten hiding along the route and immediately took action.

She, along with fellow runner Gia Nigro, actually found an owner for the animal on the route, according to PAWS Chicago.

If the story wasn't sweet enough, Bohan was actually running on behalf of TEAM PAWS Chicago and embarked on the trek to raise funds for the non-profit, which is dedicated to building "No Kill" communities, ending the overpopulation of homeless animals and transforming animal welfare.

Bohan managed to finish the race with a time of 3:31:35 and even spent some time encouraging struggling runners to reach the finish line, according to PAWS.

