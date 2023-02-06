Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of downtown Chicago next month as the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns, but a key deadline approaches this week.

Registration continues to be available for runners who wish to take part in the seasonal event, but starting Tuesday, the cost will change.

Currently, registration costs $55 for those looking to hit the 8K starting line, but that price is set to go up at 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

As the race gets underway March 26, the thousands who take part year after year will notice that last year's route remains.

The new course, which organizers unveiled in 2022, will take participants along the Chicago River, providing an impressive view of the city.

The journey will begin and end at Grant Park as usual and will allow participants to see many familiar sights.

But during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard.

The Shamrock Shuffle for decades has served as the unofficial kickoff to Chicago's running season, catapulting the city "from a season of hibernation to a season of movement" through its 8K Run, according to its website.

But if you would rather walk or think a shorter distance is more your speed, there are options, too.

"The Mile," which is set for March 25, will take runners of all abilities, from local elites to the next generation of shufflers, on a course that weaves through Grant Park.

Race day itself won't just focus on the 8K Run.

Walkers are encouraged to head downtown March 26 for the 2-Mile Walk. People will partake in a scenic course along the city's lakefront, starting and finishing at Grant Park as well.

Those who aren't able to attend can participate in the excitement without even coming to Chicago. The Virtual 8K will take place from March 20-26, giving people the chance to partake in the celebration by trekking through the streets of their own neighborhood.

Additional information about registration can be found here.