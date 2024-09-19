Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Zach Panning

Panning earned a spot on Team USA at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from his last Chicago Marathon

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American marathoner Zach Panning will return to the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon for the first time since 2022. Last time, he earned a spot on Team USA at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon

Panning went for it at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for the marathon. He led 18 miles of the race before falling off the pace with just over three miles to go. He finished sixth place with a time of 2:10:50. He says he has no regrets about his audacious strategy.

Panning had an illustrious career at Grand Valley State University as a long-distance runner. Now with his sights set on the marathon, he's had a terrific start since 2021 with a near qualification for the U.S. Olympic team this past Games.

He's earned an 11th-place finish from both of his finishes at the Chicago Marathon. In 2021, he ran 2:15:04 for an 11th-place finish. In 2022, he ran 2:11:21 for another 11th-place finish.

