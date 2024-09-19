2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Yuichi Yasui

Japanese marathoner Yuichi Yasui will run his first 26.2-mile race in the United States with the upcoming 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. It also marks his first Abbott World Marathon Major since 2019.

Country: Japan

Standout Race: 2023 Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon

Yasui ran his personal best at the Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon in 2023, finishing ninth place with a PB of 2:08:48. He returned to that same marathon in 2024, running 2:09:30 for a fifth-place finish.

More Information:

Like his teammate Tatsuya Maruyama, Yasui progressed incredibly since his marathon debut in 2016. Then, he finished 33rd in the Tokyo Marathon with a 2:18:09 finish. He followed it up with a 2:22:08 finish in 2022 for a 67th-place finish in Tokyo.

Now, his personal best is 2:08:48 from the Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon. Since then, he's also run a 1:03:53 half-marathon at the Hakodate Half Marathon for a ninth-place finish this past June.