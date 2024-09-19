Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Yuichi Yasui

The upcoming Chicago Marathon marks Yasui's first race in the United States

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Japanese marathoner Yuichi Yasui will run his first 26.2-mile race in the United States with the upcoming 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. It also marks his first Abbott World Marathon Major since 2019.

Country: Japan

Standout Race: 2023 Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon

Yasui ran his personal best at the Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon in 2023, finishing ninth place with a PB of 2:08:48. He returned to that same marathon in 2024, running 2:09:30 for a fifth-place finish.

More Information:

Like his teammate Tatsuya Maruyama, Yasui progressed incredibly since his marathon debut in 2016. Then, he finished 33rd in the Tokyo Marathon with a 2:18:09 finish. He followed it up with a 2:22:08 finish in 2022 for a 67th-place finish in Tokyo.

Now, his personal best is 2:08:48 from the Beppu-Oita Mainichi Marathon. Since then, he's also run a 1:03:53 half-marathon at the Hakodate Half Marathon for a ninth-place finish this past June.

