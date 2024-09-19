2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Vincent Ngetich

Kenya's Vincent Ngetich will compete in his third marathon ever at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 Tokyo Marathon

Ngetich took third place in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, running 2:04:18. In his first marathon ever during the 2023 Berlin race, he took second only to Eliud Kipchoge, running a blistering 2:03:13 time.

More Information:

Before running his first marathon in 2023, Ngetich competed in a handful of half marathons. He won the 2022 Madrid Marathon and the 2022 Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon. His best half marathon time is 59:09 from his fourth-place finish in the Copenhagen Half Marathon in 2022.

Ngetich competed in ekiden --- long-distance relays --- in Japan before moving to half marathons in 2021 and marathons in 2023. He spent four years competing in ekiden before making the switch.