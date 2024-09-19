Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Vincent Ngetich

The Chicago Marathon will be Ngetich's third marathon ever for his career

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Kenya's Vincent Ngetich will compete in his third marathon ever at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 Tokyo Marathon

Ngetich took third place in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, running 2:04:18. In his first marathon ever during the 2023 Berlin race, he took second only to Eliud Kipchoge, running a blistering 2:03:13 time.

Before running his first marathon in 2023, Ngetich competed in a handful of half marathons. He won the 2022 Madrid Marathon and the 2022 Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon. His best half marathon time is 59:09 from his fourth-place finish in the Copenhagen Half Marathon in 2022.

Ngetich competed in ekiden --- long-distance relays --- in Japan before moving to half marathons in 2021 and marathons in 2023. He spent four years competing in ekiden before making the switch.

