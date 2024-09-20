2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Ruth Chepngetich

Ruth Chepngetich, the 2021 and 2022 Bank of American Chicago Marathon winner and runner-up in 2023, is returning to the course in 2024 to try and reclaim her title.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

Chepngetich not only won the 2022 Chicago Marathon, but she ran the fourth-fastest women's marathon time in history during that race, running 2:14:18.

More Information:

Since making her marathon debut in 2017, she has won Chicago (twice), Nagoya (twice), Istanbul (twice), Dubai and the 2019 World Championships.

She won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 while finishing second in 2023. Recently, she finished ninth at the 2024 London Marathon with a 2:24:36 finish. In her most recent race, she won the Buenos Aires Half Marathon in 1:05:58.