2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Marcel Hug

Marcel Hug, the most dominant wheelchair marathoner of all time, will return to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October seeking his fifth win at the event.

Country: Switzerland

Standout Race: 2021 Oita Marathon

Hug set the wheelchair marathon record at the 2021 Oita Marathon, finishing with a time of 1:17:47.

More Information:

As aforementioned, Hug is the most decorated wheelchair marathoner in history. He's won the Chicago Marathon four times. He set the course record in his last two victories in Chicago in 2022 and 2023. In the last year, he's won the New York City Marathon and London Marathon, each for his sixth time. He also won the Boston Marathon for the seventh time.

Hug is a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, a five-time silver medalist and a two-time bronze medalist. He's won gold in the World Para Athletics Championships 10 times, too.